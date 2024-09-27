Labuan to embrace vertical farming to boost agro sector, food security - KPKM

LABUAN: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is calling for Labuan to adopt vertical farming as a strategy to bolster its agricultural sector and address the ongoing food supply shortage.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the island’s limited land availability for large-scale farming made vertical farming a crucial alternative as he underscored the need for innovative solutions to enhance Labuan’s food security.

“I have already directed the Agriculture Department to formulate plans to turn this idea into a reality,“ he said to reporters after an engagement session with KPKM agencies and representatives from the agriculture and fisheries sectors at Taman Pertanian Kilan here today.

He added that the Agriculture Department must send several aspiring agro-entrepreneurs on a study tour to Sungai Buloh, where they can learn first-hand from the successful implementation of vertical farming techniques.

“This study tour will allow potential agro-entrepreneurs to understand the mechanisms of vertical farming and how it can be adapted for Labuan’s context,“ he said.

He also emphasised the need for thorough research to ensure the project’s success, adding that his ministry was ready to provide financial allocations and other forms of assistance to facilitate the initiative.

Vertical farming, which involves cultivating crops in stacked layers or vertically inclined surfaces, offers a space-efficient alternative to traditional farming, making it particularly suitable for land-constrained areas like Labuan, Mohamad Sabu said.

“By leveraging innovative agricultural technologies, Labuan can strengthen its food production capacity and reduce reliance on external supplies.

“This initiative is seen as a significant step toward ensuring the sustainability of the island’s agriculture and food supply, especially in light of growing concerns over global food security and the need for localised solutions,” he said as he encouraged local entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity presented by this emerging farming method.