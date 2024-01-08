Let’s fly the Jalur Gemilang, a sign of love for the nation!

KUALA LUMPUR: August heralds National Month in Malaysia, a time of national pride and patriotism as preparations for National Day intensify.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign on July 21, called on Malaysians to embrace the spirit of independence by displaying the Jalur Gemilang at their homes and workplaces.

The campaign symbolises loyalty, sacrifice and the 67 years of independence Malaysia has enjoyed.

However, the response to the Jalur Gemilang campaign has been underwhelming so far, and Bernama’s observations found that the flag’s display is sparse, mostly visible on main roads and government buildings, with limited presence in residential and commercial areas.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Jalur Gemilang is seen along Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Tun Razak and at the Wangsa Maju police station.

However, only a few residential areas have put up the flag.

In contrast, Putrajaya is bustling with National Day preparations, with government buildings prominently decorated with the Jalur Gemilang.

The Communications Ministry is leading by example, decorating its buildings and offices with the Jalur Gemilang, and even creating replicas of the flag from recycled materials for display in its lobby.

The Jambatan Seri Gemilang bridge over Putrajaya Lake, a popular spot, is also adorned with Jalur Gemilang, adding to the ‘festive’ atmosphere in Putrajaya as it prepares for the 67th National Day celebration.

Many Malaysians interviewed by Bernama feel it is still early to display the Jalur Gemilang, planning to start later in the month.

Housewife Siti Hajar Mohtar from Kampung Padang Keladi, Melaka, and Ahmad Jaafar from Kuala Perlis both plan to display the flag closer to National Day.

Similarly, Zia Nabilah Zakaria from Penang intends to start displaying the flag this month, while in Kelantan, cafe owner Wan Nur Shuhada Wan Norzi plans to decorate her premises next week, following a recent festival sale event.

Razak Daud from Felda Jengka 24, Pahang, said that flag displays in his area typically become more vibrant mid-month, after local celebrations for the Sultan of Pahang’s birthday.

“In Felda Jengka, we first focus on flying the Pahang flag for the Sultan of Pahang’s birthday, which we celebrated recently.

“Once that’s done, each home here will creatively display the Jalur Gemilang, and there will also be a competition,” he said.

Naqiuddin Abd Wahab, a Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) secretary in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, meanwhile said there are plans to distribute the Jalur Gemilang to every household in his village two weeks before Aug 31 to enliven this year’s National Day celebrations.

The Jalur Gemilang campaign is not just a celebration but a symbol of unity and pride.

By displaying the flag, Malaysians honour the sacrifices made for independence and showcase their national pride.

It is essential, therefore, for all to embrace this spirit and celebrate National Month with enthusiasm, flying the Jalur Gemilang at homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces.