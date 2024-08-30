Let’s free our spirit from spreading offensive comments - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians must strive to “liberate their spirit” from spreading offensive content and comments that could hurt others, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said while people are free to express their opinions, they should maintain Eastern values and consistently practise good manners.

“For Muslims, we should return to the Quran and the hadith, and for non-Muslims, we should firmly adhere to the principles of the Rukun Negara, particularly Courtesy and Morality,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Malaysia #QuranHour event organised by Yayasan Ummah Ikhlas here today. The event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Fahmi said that upon reviewing complaints received, it was found that most of the accounts making inappropriate comments were fake accounts.

Meanwhile, Fahmi expressed his wish to see events like #QuranHour included in the annual calendar for the National Month.

“This programme is very good and has meaningful content. The reminder is timely, and we hope it will benefit not only this year’s event but also in the years to come, God willing.”

Themed “Jiwa Merdeka: Memaknai Rukun Negara”, the Malaysia #QuranHour 2024 was in its 10th year of organisation, with Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya selected as the main venue.

The programme was also broadcast live on Sinar Harian, Astro Oasis, TV9, Bernama TV, TV Alhijrah, Zayan, Astro Awani, Nu Ideaktiv, IKIM FM, Denaihati.com and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as the main broadcaster, from 10 am to 11 am.

Malaysia #QuranHour is supported by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with other synergistic partners such as the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Selangor Public Library Corporation, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department, and non-governmental organisations, as well as involving local higher education institutions.