Local, international companies to offer 2,600 jobs at MITI Day 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be 2,600 job opportunities from 80 local and international companies for young people at MITI Day 2024 organised by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

The annual event, to be held at Menara MITI, Kuala Lumpur on Oct 1 is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors who will benefit from the government’s initiatives in boosting the country’s economic growth.

Its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said MITI Day 2024 is an important platform for government agencies, industry players, youths and the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to interact, especially in the manufacturing and services sector.

“The important message to convey is the good career prospects in the manufacturing and service industry sectors,” he said.

“Through this approach, I am confident that we can together develop a more sustainable and inclusive economy,“ he said.

According to a MITI statement, the highlights of MITI Day 2024 include career exploration; the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) exhibition; ministries and agencies exhibitions; business, investment and stock briefings; factory price sales and local entrepreneurs’ mini Malaysia Autoshow; and the Royal Malaysian Police discount counter.