Local tech industry hails Anuar Fariz’s appointment to spearhead MDEC

KUALA LUMPUR: With the appointment of Anuar Fariz Fadzil as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the local tech and telco industries are abuzz with excitement about his new role.

National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) chairman Ong Chin Seong said Anuar’s experience in both the public and private sectors would be invaluable in advancing the nation’s digital economy.

“On behalf of PIKOM, we congratulate Anuar Fariz Fadzil on his new role as CEO of MDEC.

“We are excited about the future under his leadership and the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with MDEC. His expertise and vision will undoubtedly help accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation,” he said in a statement today.

Ong said PIKOM remains fully committed to supporting MDEC’s efforts to ensure that Malaysia’s digital economy continues to grow and contributes significantly to the nation’s prosperity.

With the ongoing momentum of Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint, Anuar’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo recently expressed confidence that Malaysia’s digital economy is on track to surpass the projected 25.5 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP by the end of 2025.

Anuar’s proven ability to forge strong alliances and embrace collaboration is expected to further unite stakeholders, fostering a vibrant ecosystem that supports innovation and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) chairman Chiew Kok Hin said the organisation looks forward to a continued strong relationship with MDEC to build a robust digital economy grounded in strong connectivity.

“We are eager to continue collaborating closely with MDEC under Anuar’s leadership to enhance Malaysia’s digital infrastructure.

“Strong connectivity is the backbone of a thriving digital economy, and together we can drive further significant advancements in this area,” he said.

Chiew noted that investments in Malaysia continue to grow, particularly in the ‘sweet spot’ of data centres.

“The increasing interest in data centre investments underscores Malaysia’s strategic position in the region,” he added.

Chiew highlighted the importance of reinstating the cabotage exemption, allowing foreign vessels to repair undersea cables in Malaysian waters without a domestic licence, speeding up repairs and bolstering Malaysia’s role as a digital hub.

“This policy ensures that Malaysia remains a hub for global internet traffic, reducing potential downtimes and ensuring seamless connectivity, which is vital for businesses operating in our digital ecosystem.

“We are heartened that MDEC supported the exemption stance. This policy change has been instrumental in attracting investments and enhancing our global connectivity,” he said.

Furthermore, the demand for internet bandwidth has reached new highs, with MyIX reporting a 20 per cent year-on-year increase from 2022 to 2023.

MyIX noted that demand peaked at 2.311 Terabits per second in the past year, marking the highest level ever recorded since its establishment in 2006.

Industry veteran Datuk Hussian Abdul Rahman said that Anuar’s appointment marks the government’s determination to further grow the digital economy.

“Anuar’s appointment is a testament to the government’s commitment to advancing our digital economy,” said Hussian, CEO of MobilityOne Ltd, listed on the AIM sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, as well as the executive director of TFP Solutions Bhd.

“His leadership will be crucial in driving further innovation and collaboration within the industry,” he added.

Hussian emphasised that strong leadership at MDEC is essential for Malaysia to capitalise on emerging digital opportunities and remain competitive globally.

Another industry veteran, Jason Thoe, CEO of Kuala Lumpur-based Xamble Group Ltd, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, backed Anuar to lead MDEC to new heights.

“Technology impacts different age groups in various ways, and understanding this multi-generational effect is crucial,” he said. “Anuar brings a fresh perspective that is much needed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

“Since its incorporation in 1996, MDEC has gone from strength to strength and is now a strategic engine of growth for Malaysia,” Thoe said. “I am confident that under Anuar’s leadership, the industry will reach much higher levels.”