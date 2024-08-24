Lorong TAR night market closed for Masjid India sinkhole search and rescue - DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) night market will be closed today to facilitate search and rescue efforts for the victim of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India that occurred yesterday morning.

On its Facebook page, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that the scheduled arts and culture event at Lorong TAR, set for tomorrow (Aug 25), has also been postponed.

“This decision was made to facilitate the ongoing search efforts for the victim who has yet to be found.

“It was also taken to ensure the safety of the night market traders,“ said DBKL.

Yesterday, the media reported that the victim, a 48-year-old tourist from India named Vijayaletchumy is feared to have been buried after falling into the eight-metre-deep sinkhole that occurred at 8.22 am.