LTX-Credence’s RM71m investment in Asia Design Centre to generate economic value, jobs

GEORGE TOWN: The opening of Penang’s Asia Design Centre is a significant step forward for Malaysia’s tech ecosystem to develop next-generation precision digital instruments, leveraging custom integrated circuit (IC) designs.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said this enables the delivery of high-performance and high-quality semiconductors, propelling Malaysia’s technological capabilities.

The Asia Design Centre is a RM71 million investment by LTX-Credence Sdn Bhd, part of US-based global tech company Cohu.

“The investment is a testament to LTX-Credence’s commitment to Malaysia’s growth. This is projected to generate an impressive RM1.6 billion in indirect economic value over the next five years, significantly boosting the local economy,” Gobind said at Asia Design Centre’s inauguration today.

“As part of Cohu, LTX Credence has established itself as a leader specialising in semiconductor test solutions. Ranked third globally in the semiconductor test industry, its expertise and innovation continue to set new benchmarks,” he said.

Gobind said Cohu has a presence with operations and customer support centres across key markets in Asia, Europe, and North America with more than 500 highly skilled field engineers.

He said the Asia Design Centre’s recruitment drive will attract up to 60 skilled research engineers, paving the way for a rise in highly trained workforce. The investment also aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision to upscale Malaysia’a semiconductor industry.

He also said LTX-Credence’s Malaysia Digital status in May 2024 underscores government support and commitment to the sector.

“Malaysia commands an impressive seven per cent share of the global semiconductor market with companies increasingly diversifying operations beyond a single location to mitigate risk and ensure continuity.

“More will be done to enhance the nation’s capabilities and infrastructure because the ultimate goal is to see Malaysia play a role in the global semiconductor industry,“ he said.

Collaborations between the centre and local universities and research institutions are a possibility, he said.