M’sia can lead discussions on science, technology, energy transition, digitalisation and environment - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia can play an important role to lead discussions on science, technology, energy transition, digitalisation, and environmental sustainability, especially as it prepares to take over ASEAN chairmanship next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said that this was agreed upon by a prominent American economist and thinker, Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, who is also the President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), who paid him a courtesy call at Parliament today.

“Our discussion revolved around global and regional issues related to the economy, technology and digitalisation, environmental sustainability, and geopolitical situations in the region and globally, including the competition between China and the United States, and the role of ASEAN countries, particularly Malaysia.

“I also stressed that Malaysia has a clear direction and important policies such as the net zero carbon target by 2050, in implementing the objectives of the MADANI Economy, the Energy Transition Roadmap, and the National Semiconductor Strategy as efforts to elevate the country’s status and dignity,” he said.