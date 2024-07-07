Maal Hijrah: Fahmi calls on Malaysians to uphold King’s order

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil has called on Malaysians to uphold the royal order by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on social media etiquette in conjunction with the national-level Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H celebration today.

The Unity Government spokesperson said the King of Malaysia reminded the public not to turn social media platforms into venues for arguments and cautioned them against shaming others or viral shameful content that would only cause division and conflict.

“His Majesty also reminded the people not to behave excessively or in an extreme manner, especially in issues related to race and religion,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the public should uphold the King’s order because division will not benefit anyone.

“May Allah SWT bestow faith and piety upon all of us with the arrival of the 1446H new year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the government has adopted the theme “Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI” for this year’s national-level Maal Hijrah celebration that manifests the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), adding that it is also a significant theme to drive the people of this country towards success in this world and the hereafter.