MADANI Rakyat: Public urged to use shuttle services to facilitate movement

KUANTAN: Members of the public intending to attend the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024, which is being held for three days, starting today, at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, are encouraged to use public transport provided by the Pahang government.

Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) senior principal assistant director Mohd Faidz Sanusi said the measure aims to facilitate the movement of visitors and reduce traffic congestion.

“Members of the public are encouraged to use the shuttle bus services provided to avoid traffic congestion. Shuttle buses are available at several locations for free every 15 minutes,” he told Bernama today.

The shuttle bus service will operate from 6 am to 11 pm at various locations, including Darul Makmur Stadium, Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Kuantan City Mall, East Coast Mall, and State Mosque. Additional stops include Kuantan General Hospital, Kuantan Inland Revenue Board, Kuantan Parade, and Jalan Bukit Ubi.

Several public parking locations are also provided for visitors, including Darul Makmur Stadium, Medan Warisan, Serambi Teruntum, Taman Kerang, and Taman Esplanade Kuantan.

The Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow.

In addition to providing direct services to the public, the programme aims to create a continuous channel of communication between the community and the government, thereby strengthening the relationship in the effort to build a more prosperous country, in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

More information about the programme can be obtained via https://malaysiamadani.gov.my.