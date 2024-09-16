Mahkota by-election: Syed Hussien capable of taking youth agenda to higher level - Onn Hafiz

KLUANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election (PRK), Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah is well-accepted by the constituents there, including the young people, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz, who is the BN director of the by-election, said Syed Hussien’s nomination also symbolised BN’s recognition of the youth and confidence in Syed Hussien to take the youth agenda to a higher level.

“I believe the decision by the leadership to allow young leaders to become candidates is to enable them to live up to the aspirations of the various levels of society.

“Syed Hussien is a friendly, approachable and energetic person and I am confident, InsyaAllah, if given the opportunity to be an elected representative of the people, he will be able to serve well,“ he told reporters after participating in a programme with the youth in the Mahkota constituency here today.

Syed Hussien, who is Kluang UMNO Youth leader was also present.

In a related development, Onn Hafiz advised voters not to be influenced by the opposition’s claim during a campaign here that DAP was used as a tool by UMNO to gain the support of Chinese voters.

He said such a campaign is not appropriate as it could create disharmony among the people of various races in Johor.

“Mind our manners. Maintain the harmony of the Bangsa Johor,” he said.

The Mahkota state by-election on this Sept 28 will witness a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, last Aug 2.