MAIS has not received written response from Ustaz Don

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has not yet received a written statement from well-known independent preacher Don Daniyal Don Biyajid, also known as Ustaz Don, regarding his recent remarks made during religious talks.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the celebrity preacher has not submitted a written response to the MAIS Credentials Committee so far.

“As of now, Ustaz Don has not provided a written response. There is no need to hold a meeting between the MAIS Credentials Committee and Ustaz Don.

“This committee will review the written response first. If it is adequate for a decision, then a meeting will not be necessary,“ he told reporters after the Selangor state-level Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M celebration held last night.

Mohd Shahzihan was previously reported as saying that Ustaz Don was given a 14-day period to provide a written statement regarding the factual content of his previous religious talks.

According to him, the requirement for a written statement was in accordance with Regulation 17 (b), (d), and (f) of the Credentials Regulations (Selangor) 2008, aimed at preventing the suspension or revocation of Don Daniyal’s teaching credentials.

On June 25, Shahzihan said that JAIS had issued instructions on June 21 for all agencies, mosques, suraus, and musollas in Selangor to postpone or refrain from inviting Don Daniyal to teach Islam on their premises.

According to Shahzihan, the instruction was issued in response to concerns that Don Daniyal’s Islamic teachings or lectures may potentially violate provisions in the Credentials Regulations (Selangor) 2008.