Major healthcare infrastructure upgrades in Gua Musang - Dr Dzul

GUA MUSANG: The Health Ministry is prioritising significant improvements to the infrastructure and healthcare facilities in the Gua Musang district.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he will visit several health clinics in the district to review and assess the existing infrastructure.

Under the Public Health and Dental Programmes for the 2023 Klinik Daif (KD) project, three projects to repair and upgrade healthcare facilities have been completed at three health clinics (KK) and two dental clinics (KP).

“These projects include KK Bandar Gua Musang, KK Jeram Tekoh, KK Aring, KP Gua Musang and KP Chiku 3, with a total cost of RM1.07 million.

“For this year’s KD project, six additional repair and upgrade projects are currently underway at KK Bertam, KK Jerek, KK Kuala Betis, the dental clinic at KK Jeram Tekoh, KD Renok Baru and KD Pulai, with a total cost of RM2.34 million,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly was speaking to newsmen after the launch of the ‘Kesihatan Minda, Kunci Kesejahteraan Warga Emas’ health camp at the RKT Kesedar Community Hall in Jeram Tekoh here today.

He also said that continuous improvements, renovations and minor repairs to primary healthcare facilities in Gua Musang are carried out annually through development allocations.

“As for medical programmes, Gua Musang Hospital has been offering specialist services in phases since March 2022.

“To date, nine types of specialist services have been offered, with 15 specialists ready to serve patients in the Gua Musang district,” he said, while adding that CT scan services began operations at the hospital June 30.

“With the availability of specialist services and CT scans, referrals to Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in Kuala Krai will be reduced.

“In short, various initiatives have been implemented to enhance the quality of healthcare services for the local community,” he said.