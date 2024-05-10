Malaysia backs Pakistan to become full dialogue partner with ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan has Malaysia’s full support in its bid to become a full dialogue partner with ASEAN, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said Malaysia is in a position to open up on Pakistan’s desire to become a dialogue partner.

“Malaysia is supportive because our position is to engage to open up,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Pakistan TV, which was broadcast via YouTube tonight.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he held a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Vladivostok in September regarding Malaysia’s interest in joining the BRICS economic bloc.

“And, of course, I have been invited to Kazan to attend, firstly, as a partner member before eventually becoming a full member.

“We have that open view but then the final decision will be (dependant on) the consensus within ASEAN,“ Anwar said.

Previously, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah was quoted as saying that Malaysia has been one of Pakistan’s top supporters in ASEAN.

He said that enabled Pakistan to secure sectoral dialogue partnership and is now looking forward to gaining full dialogue partner status with ASEAN with Malaysia’s continued support.