Malaysia, China committed to enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang are committed to upholding strategic independence, pursuing common development, maintaining mutual trust, safeguarding fairness and justice and enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit.

In a joint statement issued today, both leaders agreed that the two countries have been good neighbours for hundreds of years, true friends with sincerity and partners of win-win cooperation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 31 May 1974, especially the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013, the bilateral relations have been continuously improved, delivered important benefits to its peoples and provided an impetus for their development and stability.

“Such a friendship has witnessed profound changes over half a century and shown renewed vigour and vitality,” the statement read.

Both leaders agreed that the world is undergoing profound changes and has entered a new period of instability and transformation, and that Malaysia and China are important representatives of developing countries in Asia and emerging economies.

It said that the strategic significance of bilateral relations has been further highlighted, which is crucial to not only their peoples but also the future of this region, enhancing the unity and cooperation of the ‘Global South’.

The joint statement said the two leaders will commit to promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

“Malaysia highly commends that President Xi Jinping put forward the concept of building the Community of Shared Future for Mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness in Neighbourhood Diplomacy, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative.

“China also supports the fundamental principles of ‘Malaysia MADANI’, advocating and promoting innovation, care and compassion, inclusiveness as well as mutual respect,” it said.

Both countries reached an important consensus on building a China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future in 2023, and remain steadfast to strengthen and deepen the bilateral cooperation in taking it to even greater heights.

Anwar and Li have also agreed to keep the momentum of high-level exchanges and provide significant strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral relations.

The two sides will intensify the exchanges and cooperation between the central and local governments, legislatures and political parties, enhance communication on policies and strengthen experience sharing on governance, with Malaysia and China reiterating their firm support for the national development vision and goals of each other.

“Malaysia admires China’s achievements in the new era and appreciates China’s pursuit of national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation. China appreciates Malaysia’s social and economic achievements under Malaysia MADANI,” it said.

The statement added that Malaysia and China firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and adhere to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

Malaysia reiterated its firm commitment to the One China Policy, as per the Joint Communique signed by the leaders of both countries on 31 May 1974.

Consistent with One China Policy, Malaysia recognises that Taiwan is an inalienable territory of the People’s Republic of China, in order for China to achieve national reunification and thus will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to safeguard social stability, protect national security and enhance national unity, the joint statement said.

Li departed for home today after concluding a three-day official visit to Malaysia.