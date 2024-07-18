KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that , focusing solely on the mutual benefit and prosperity of both nations.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he conveyed this message during a telephone conversation with Iranian President-elect Dr Masoud Pezeshkian earlier today.

“Our discussion also covered the ongoing commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations, investments, and trade between Malaysia and Iran, as well as exploring further cooperation in various promising areas,” he said.

Anwar extended congratulations to Pezeshkian, who is scheduled to be inaugurated as Iran’s new President on July 30, expressing optimism for Iran’s continued progress under his leadership.

He also offered condolences for the recent passing of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

“I also commended Iran’s unwavering support for justice for the Palestinian people and its opposition to the injustices and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Israel,” he said.

Towards the end of their conversation, the Prime Minister invited Pezeshkian to visit Malaysia at his earliest convenience, while Pezeshkian reciprocated by inviting him to Iran to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

Pezeshkian, 69, who is former Health Minister, was elected as the ninth President of Iran in the presidential election held on July 5.