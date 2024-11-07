Malaysia, Kuwait discuss acquisition of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in discussions with Kuwait to acquire F/A-18 Legacy Hornet aircraft from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) for the use of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the matter was discussed with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Mohammed Rashed Al-Saleh when the latter paid a courtesy call on him today.

“Among the issues discussed was the country’s intention to acquire the F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from the KAF after KAF receives its new Super Hornets.

“The meeting also covered military-to-military cooperation, defence industry collaboration, and the conflict in Gaza,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Mohamed Khaled also expressed hope that the bilateral relations and defence cooperation between Malaysia and Kuwait would continue to be enhanced, benefiting both countries.

“Defence cooperation between the two countries will continue to be strengthened through a memorandum of understanding that will be signed in due course,“ he added.