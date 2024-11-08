Malaysia must remain vigilant in security matters - Ahmad Zahid

MELAKA: The uncertain global security threat landscape demands that Malaysia remains vigilant, even though it is ranked as the 10th safest country according to the recent Global Peace Index (GPI), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that Malaysia needs to be cautious of both internal and external threats, including ‘lone wolf’ terrorism and radicalisation through social media and extremist propaganda that can influence individuals to engage in terrorist activities.

He said that through the National Security Policy 2021-2025, the concept of Comprehensive Security (COMSEC) introduced must be continuously implemented through multi-sectoral cooperation requiring integration in policy, strategy, operational actions, and resource management.

“COMSEC is seen as the most appropriate approach as it encompasses various aspects and should be the cornerstone of the national security strategy, allowing shared responsibility for safeguarding the country’s security in a proactive manner,“ he said.

He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the Comprehensive Security (EX COMSEC) 2024 training exercise at Melaka Energy Park, Sungai Udang, today, which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, and Director-General of National Security Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development said that in addressing the complex and unpredictable threats, the six pillars of Malaysia MADANI need to be highlighted in policy formation.

Ahmad Zahid underscored that exercises such as EX COMSEC can provide a platform to test and assess capabilities and enhance preparedness according to each agency’s emergency response plan.

He also noted that it can help identify weaknesses and gaps among ministries, agencies, the private sector, and communities in standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Emergency Response Plans (ERP).

“I want to emphasise that such training exercises are not only crucial for protecting the nation but also for ensuring the safety of individuals and communities as a whole, and must continue to be implemented.

“Therefore, let us seize this opportunity to learn, practice, and improve our preparedness. With cooperation and collective effort, we can ensure that comprehensive security objectives are achieved and we are ready to face any emerging security challenges and threats,“ he said.

EX COMSEC 2024 involved 33 agencies with 1,700 participants, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department, and the Office of the Chief Government Security Officer of Malaysia.

EX COMSEC 2024 is a continuation of the 2023 programme, shifting from Table Top Exercises (TTX) to Field Training Exercises involving the deployment of security assets in the field over two days starting yesterday.