Malaysia strongly condemns Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinians

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia vehemently condemns Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinians, including the July 13 airstrike on the al-Mawasi refugee camp, which claimed numerous innocent lives, including women and children, and injured hundreds.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, stated on Sunday that this heinous attack carried out in an area designated by Israel as a safe zone for Palestinians, shows a flagrant disregard for human life.

“It also contravenes international law, humanitarian law, and international human rights law.

“Malaysia stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine and unequivocally denounces the continued aggression and brutality perpetrated by the Israeli regime,” the statement read.

The statement emphasised that this persistent violence violates United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024), which demands an immediate halt to hostilities, the protection of civilians, and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza.

It further urged the international community to swiftly and decisively act to halt Israel’s egregious violations and to ensure accountability for its leaders regarding crimes against humanity.