Malaysia strongly condemns Istrael’s attack on al-Mawasi refugee camp- PM Anwar

SERDANG: Malaysia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike on the al-Mawasi refugee camp yesterday, which claimed numerous innocent lives, including women and children.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the Israeli’s ongoing attacks as acts of barbarism due to the failure of major countries to uphold human rights.

“Therefore, the Malaysian government once again reaffirms our strong stance in condemning the ongoing inhumane tyranny by the Zionist regime on the people of Gaza,” he told reporters after officiating the Felda Settlers’ Day 2024 here today.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said that this heinous attack carried out in an area designated by Israel as a safe zone for Palestinians, shows a flagrant disregard for human life.

When asked about the attack on former United States President Donald Trump, Anwar said that Malaysia condemns such actions and described violence as not offering a solution.

“We have just received preliminary information, whatever our stance is towards any leader, this action is not a solution,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, expressed sympathy for Trump and hoped that the situation remains under control.

International media reported today that Trump was ‘fine’ after shots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania, United States, yesterday.