Malaysia supports Egypt’s right to reject allegations, condemns Israeli provocation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands in solidarity with Egypt and asserts that Cairo has every right to reject the allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the accusations made by Netanyahu on September 2 against Egypt, describing them as baseless, provocative, irresponsible, and uncalled for.

“Malaysia asserts that Egypt has every right to reject all allegations made by the Israeli official in this regard,” read the statement.

The ministry added that these actions by the Zionist Israeli regime are part of an absurd and reprehensible attempts to prolong the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza which the Zionist regime has now expanded into several cities in the West Bank, resulting in further loss of life and devastation.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry reiterates Malaysia’s strong support for the efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to mediate a permanent ceasefire based on the three-phase ceasefire proposal by the United States and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024).

“It is clear that a ceasefire deal has not been possible until now due to the Zionist Israeli regime’s intransigence and belligerence in constantly changing its goalposts.

“This is evident by the statements by the Israeli Prime Minister on September 2 which Malaysia strongly condemns,” it stated.

On Monday, Netanyahu accused Egypt of allowing weapons to be smuggled to Hamas through its border.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s accusations an attempt to hinder mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

On Wednesday, Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations on Tuesday that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas through the Egyptian border, Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia will remain steadfast to its commitment to the Palestinian cause and continue its efforts towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Malaysia will also work with like-minded countries for the State of Palestine’s admission to the United Nations as a full-fledged member,” the statement read.