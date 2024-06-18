KUANTAN: The Pahang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) arrested a man and seized 56.22 kilogrammes of marijuana worth an estimated RM173,600, marking this year’s largest drug bust in the state so far.

Pahang Police acting chief DCP Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the 39-year-old man believed to be a major drug trafficker was apprehended at Lorong Seri Mahkota Permai last Saturday around 1.30pm, following a two-month surveillance operation.

He stated that 54 compressed packages of greenish-dried marijuana leaves were found in a Perodua Myvi car, where the man was suspected to be waiting for customers.

“The suspect operated independently as a main distributor or major player, sourcing the drugs from neighbouring countries and distributing them in Pahang for nearly a year. This is the largest seizure in the state for the first six months of this year,“ he said.

“With the arrest of this suspect, Pahang NCID has successfully dismantled the distribution network of marijuana in Kuantan,“ he highlighted during a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

The suspect has a history of 13 previous criminal offenses related to drugs. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and is currently remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

