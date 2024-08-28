Man released from prison charged with trafficking 2.85 kg of cannabis

KANGAR: A man who previously served a three-year prison sentence for a drug offence was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking cannabis in Padang Besar on Aug 18.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Yusfazli Yusof, 32, who merely nodded in understanding as the charge was read by an interpreter before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

Released from prison in February, Yusfazli, who is unemployed, is accused of distributing 2.85 kg of the substance in front of an insurance agency on Jalan Padang Besar at 12.05 pm on Aug 18, 2024.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of caning.

The court set Dec 5 for the next case mention and did not grant Yusfazli bail, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Perlis police prosecuting officer ASP Mohd Musa Ujang appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.