Man suffers bizarre death as oil palm hook pierces through his back during an accident

IPOH: A 44-year-old man died in a bizarre incident when an oil palm fruit hook that flew into the air when his motorcycle crashed, pierced him fatally when it fell on his back during the incident in Parit Sulaiman, Kampung Matang Gerdu near Bagan Serai yesterday.

Kerian police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the victim, who was from Kampung Parit Hussain, Bagan Serai, was apparently transporting oil palm fruits during the incident.

He said police received a report at 6.58 pm from the public informing that the victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

“According to two members of the public who found the victim, they thought the unconscious man was involved in a normal accident until discovering the wound and bleeding in his back.

“The victim was riding his motorcycle with a load of oil palm (fruits) when he apparently lost control, causing the scythe blade on the oil palm pole flying into air before landing on his back,” he said today.

Juna said medical officers who arrived in an ambulance confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Parit Buntar Hospital’s forensic unit for an autopsy where the results revealed the cause of death as a ‘fatal penetrating abdominal injury’ and was classified as sudden death (SDR).

“Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Muhammad Fazri Abdul Aziz at 05-7212222,” he said.