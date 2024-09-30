MAQIS orders return of container with ice cream worth RM355,874 to Taiwan

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) ordered a commercial container carrying ice cream from Taiwan worth RM355,874 to be sent back to the country of origin because it did not have a valid MAQIS import permit.

Penang MAQIS in a statement today said the ice cream weighing 3,772 kilogrammes was detained during a routine inspection carried out at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) here today.

“A routine inspection carried out by MAQIS found that the merchandise did not have a valid MAQIS import permit and the act of importing animal-based products without a valid permit is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 [Act 728 ],“ according to the statement.

MAQIS also reminded all industry players to always refer to and comply with the country’s import and export trade conditions.

Any act that does not comply with the conditions is an offence and strict action will be imposed and no compromise will be given to any company that violates the provisions of the law to ensure the safety and security of the country’s food industry.