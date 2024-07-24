Maybank dismisses allegations of its database for sale via dark web, assures customers its systems are secure

PETALING JAYA: Local banking conglomerate Maybank has assured its customers that the bank’s system remains secure and its information is fully protected following recent allegations that a Maybank2U database was being offered for sale through a dark web forum.

In a statement, today, the banking group said despite the allegations, the security concerns are taken very seriously, adding that they will continue to monitor and ensure its data is protected at all times.

“With the various fraud counter measures put in place, including the usage of Secure2U to authenticate transactions, and cooling off period enabled for high risk transactions, our customers’ online transactions continue to be protected.

“We would like to remind our customers to always remain vigilant and protect their information.

“Please keep your User ID, password and personal details safe, and be cautious of malware, WhatsApp messages, phishing sites and phone calls requesting your credentials.”

The allegations first surfaced after online forum Lowyat.net first reported that a dark web monitoring website had found a Maybank2u database.

The database allegedly contained details such as names, passwords and MyKad numbers which were being offered for sale on a popular dark web forum for US$18,000 (RM84,200).

The posting, however, was subsequently deleted from the online forum.