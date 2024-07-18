MCMC fines three individuals for obscene comments on female infant circumcision

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued three individuals a compound of RM25,000 each for posting obscene comments on Facebook.

In a statement today, MCMC said its investigation found that the social media posts by the three individuals involved lewd comments directed at a baby’s doctor.

“The obscene language was posted in the comments section of an article about female infant circumcision practices in the United Kingdom published on an entertainment portal,“ said MCMC.

Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 prohibits the making or sending of obscene, indecent, or offensive communications with the intent to annoy, abuse, or harass others.

Offenders can be fined up to RM50,000, imprisoned for one year, or both upon conviction.

MCMC reminded the public that making such vulgar and disgusting remarks is immoral and against the law, and cautioned the public to be careful in uploading or sharing any content, particularly involving children.

The Commission emphasised that it remains committed to raising awareness and protecting the safety of children through collaboration with relevant parties and will not tolerate such misconduct.