MCMC-JaPen collaborate to expose public to cyber security

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with the Information Department (JaPen) has conducted a public awareness programme on the misuse of social media and online security threats.

The programme was part of the Budi MADANI@JaPen event held at Dataran Rancangan Kemajuan Tanah Kesedar Sungai Asap here, yesterday.

Through information sessions, interactive activities at booths, and pocket talks, the public was educated on the importance of using social media positively, productively, and responsibly. They were also informed about the consequences of social media misuse, which could lead to criminal offences such as fraud, incitement, threats, and the spread of false information.

Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) executive director Ratna Sha’erah Kamaluddin, during a pocket talk session at the event, said that 29,535 online fraud cases were recorded in 2023.

She said the types of fraud included phishing, phone calls, romance scams, and e-commerce scams.

Ratna Sha’erah said that phone call scams were prevalent, where victims were randomly contacted and told they had outstanding fines, medical bill payments, or parcel deliveries.

“These scammers are trained to manipulate victims emotionally to create fear and panic, thus deceiving them into handing over money or sensitive information,” she said.

She said that these information sessions and pocket talks were beneficial in equipping the public with essential tips to protect themselves against various online threats.

The programme was officiated by Galas assemblyman Syahbuddin Hashim and was also attended by JaPen Kelantan director Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor and Kelantan MCMC director Hairudin Mohd Zin.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Wan Latifah Ab Rashid, 43, said the pocket talk session enlightened the public about the risks associated with smartphone use today.

“I gained a lot of insights on the dangers and risks of online fraud,” she said.

