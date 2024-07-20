Media coverage of King’s installation begins as early as 6 AM

KUALA LUMPUR: Media representatives had gathered as early as 6 am today at Istana Negara to bring to the nation the proceedings leading up to the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as the 17th King of Malaysia.

From various local and international agencies, they were excited to cover the highly symbolic ceremony, which only occurs once every five years.

Although they were only stationed outside the main gate of Istana Negara, the media personnel adhered to the dress code. Male reporters were dressed smartly in traditional black Baju Melayu attire, complete with a tanjak, sampin, bengkung, and a keris at the waist.

Female media personnel looked elegant in baju kurung and selendang.

The weather this morning was fine, as forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday.

The main gate of Istana Negara was tightly guarded by security forces, including the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, in anticipation of the arrival of the Malay Rulers and dignitaries for the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.