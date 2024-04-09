Melaka Tengah IPD building to be turned into police museum

MELAKA: The Melaka Tengah police district headquarters (IPD) building in Banda Hilir here will be turned into a police museum and will not be sold to any party.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said that the land on which the nearly 100-year-old building is located is not owned by the state government, but belongs to the Department of the Director-General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG).

“The operations of the Melaka Tengah IPD will be moved in stages to a temporary building, Wisma Amanah in Batu Berendam from Sept 9.

“This move is for the comfort of all police officers and members, including members of the public who have dealings at the IPD, while we wait for the approval of an allocation of approximately RM250 million for the construction of a new building for Melaka Tengah IPD,“ he told reporters after accompanying Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh on a visit to Wisma Amanah here today.

Elaborating further, Dr Muhammad Akmal said the government had approved an allocation of RM4.4 million to upgrade the temporary building including additional allocations for facilities and staff comfort there.

In the meantime, he said allegations that spread via social media since yesterday that the Melaka Tengah IPD is being relocated because the original building had been sold was slander.

He also reminded any party to be more responsible and not to cause confusion for the people.

Yesterday, a nearly two-minute video went viral on TikTok claiming that the Melaka Tengah IPD personnel were being evicted from the current building by the Melaka Chief Minister because the premises was sold to a third party.