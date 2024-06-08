PETALING JAYA: Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) has restored Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s posts regarding the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh from Facebook.

However the post now includes an additional note which says “the post is allowed for public awareness”.

“In some cases, we allow content which would otherwise go against our Community Standards,” stated the additional explanation provided by Meta.

Earlier today, Meta apologised for the removal of content.

“We apologise for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed, and the content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label,“ a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and members of the Prime Minister’s Office had met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.

“The Prime Minister’s Office views Meta’s actions as discriminatory, unjust, and a blatant suppression of free expression,“ the office said in a statement on Monday.