MIH Megatrends 2024: MCMC’s involvement to help improve healthcare connectivity - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The involvement of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in the Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2024 this October will help improve connectivity in the health service sector.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this follows MCMC’s initiative to promote the digitalisation of the health sector involving private pharmacies and clinics since November last year to improve connectivity so that better services are provided to the community.

“The MCMC’s participation in MIH Megatrends 2024 from Oct 25 to 27 is not just about healthcare, but also about highlighting the connectivity aspect in the healthcare sector.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after joining Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KPJ Healthcare and MCMC here today.

Fahmi said MCMC’s involvement in MIH Megatrends 2024 will also generate discussions among health service providers about the future needs of the sector.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said MCMC’s role as Future Healthcare Frontier Partner for the organisation of MIH Megatrends 2024 was significant in raising the standard of the conference as a leader in healthcare innovation.

He said the MCMC’s involvement is also important in driving discussions about measures taken by other stakeholders in the technology industry and the latest solutions in establishing collaboration to improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare for the people.

“The increasing level of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and cancer, also known as the NCD epidemic, is a major factor that cumulatively contributes to the alarming disease burden and affects the Malaysian healthcare system.

“Our strategy to address this challenge includes improving our primary care services and prioritising data-based innovation, an approach that is being actively pursued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the digitalisation agenda,” he said.

MIH Megatrends 2024 is being organised by the MOH in collaboration with KPJ Healthcare as a platform for global healthcare industry players, professionals, innovators and policymakers to discuss the latest technological advances and foster collaboration.