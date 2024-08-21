Ministries, departments ordered to setup JP4 to monitor Public Delivery Service

PUTRAJAYA: Every ministry, department and agency needs to establish a Service Delivery Improvement Monitoring Committee (JP4) to monitor the implementation of service delivery improvements at their respective levels.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s emphasis during the 19th Public Service Prime Minister’s Council (MAPPA) meeting on August 16 on the importance of improving the quality of service delivery to the people as soon as possible.

Deputy Director-General of Public Services (Development), Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim said the matter involved existing work processes that needed to be improved, as well as regulations and customer charters that should be updated to better meet the needs of the people.

“The directive aims to streamline and strengthen governance efforts in the government service delivery management system,“ he said through a circular signed on August 19.

He said to ensure that the initiative is implemented in an orderly manner, JP4 of ministries, departments and agencies need to send service delivery performance reports to the Research, Planning and Policy Division, Public Service Department (BPPD JPA).

“Regular reports need to be sent every three months for the purpose of reporting to the Director General of Public Services (KPPA),“ he said.

He said the establishment of the committee is expected to be given due attention to ensure the implementation of improvements in the delivery of government services with integrity can be realised.