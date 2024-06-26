MMEA foils attempt to smuggle 46 barrels of subsidised petrol to the Philippines

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 46 barrels of subsidised petrol, amounting to 1,150 litres, left on a boat in the waters of Pulai Berhala near here. It is believed the fuel was in the process of being smuggled to the Philippines yesterday.

Sandakan MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhamad Suhairy Hussain said a team while carrying out an operation at 6 pm became suspicious of a boat heading to Taganak Island, in the Philippines.

“The MMEA, using sirens and loudspeakers, ordered the boat to stop for an inspection. However, the boat suddenly turned towards Pulau Berhala, and subsequently sped off towards shallow waters near the mainland,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhamad Suhairy said an inspection of the abandoned boat, with a 40-horsepower outboard motor, found it was registered under a fishing licence. A further inspection found the oil barrels containing subsidised petrol.

“The estimated value of the seized items including the controlled item, outboard motor and boat is RM16,000. The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he added.