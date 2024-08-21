MOE will add 11 more K9 schools to tackle student dropout rates in remote areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will add 11 more Comprehensive Special Model Schools (K9), raising the total number of K9 schools nationwide to 28, to tackle school dropout rates among students in the interior.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry’s Daily School Management Division is currently carrying out groundwork including going to Sabah and Sarawak to identify schools that can be used as K9 schools.

He said the final verification work will also be carried out so that all recommendations can be brought to the highest management of the MOE and the increase in the number of K9 schools can be realised when the new school session opens next year.

“If we talk about the education of Orang Asli and Indigenous students, we cannot run away from the dropout issue, so to address this issue, the MOE will expand the number of K9 schools by adding another 11, bringing the total number of K9 schools to 28.

“The existence of these K9 schools aims to reduce dropout rates by allowing students to remain in the same school from Year 1 through Form 3, thus eliminating the need for transitions or transfers after Year 6,” he said

He said this to reporters after officiating the 2024 National Orang Asli and Indigenous Students’ Education Carnival here today.

Wong also announced that Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Betau in Lipis, Pahang, has been selected by the ministry for the MADANI village adoption programme.

With this selection, various enhancements will be provided to the school, including upgraded internet facilities through Starlink and tablets for most students to support teaching and learning sessions (PDP).

Additionally, the MOE will improve the supply of clean water and electricity to the school’s new building, upgrade the open hall facilities, and complete a motorcycle repair learning workshop.

“This school will serve as a success story and showcase for the MOE, demonstrating how we ensure development in rural schools,” he said.

Regarding the 2024 National Orang Asli and Indigenous Students’ Education Carnival, Wong mentioned that the two-day event, which began today, provides a platform for students to display their talents and achievements and for teachers to share their experiences to enhance PDP in rural schools.

“This carnival has brought together 185 students from 98 Orang Asli schools across Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor, as well as 23 Indigenous schools from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.