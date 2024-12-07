MOH refining rules on sale of smoking products, including through vending machines

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is refining regulations related to the ban on the sale of all smoking products, including through vending machines.

The ministry said that the regulations are related to sales, where the ban on the sale of smoking products will be enforced together with the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), once approved.

“The MOH takes a serious view of complaints regarding the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape through vending machines as seen on the X application that went viral on Wednesday (July 10).

“The ban on the sale of e-cigarettes through vending machines is also a continuation of the ban on the sale of tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars and loose tobacco through vending machines under the existing regulations, namely Regulation 10 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 under the Food Act 1983 (Act 281),” it said in a statement today.

The statement added that since the issue of the sale of vapes through vending machines went viral, the ministry had met the management of the shopping centre involved to explain the ban on sales via vending machines.

“The MOH also recommended that the management shut down the vending machine immediately as their social responsibility and they agreed to it,” it said.

The statement said that, in preparation for the enforcement of the Act along with its regulations and orders, the MOH has held a series of briefings on the enforcement of Act 852 for all enforcement officers from the MOH and the local authorities nationwide since June 9.

“This is to inform them about the prohibitions under Act 852 and the regulations under it, including the ban on the sale of smoking products through vending machines,” it said.