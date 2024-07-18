Mohd Azmawi Fikri is BN candidate for Nenggiri by-election

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani has been named as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for next month’s Nenggiri state by-election.

This was announced by Kelantan UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, who is also state BN chairman, at Dewan UMNO Negeri here today.

He said the decision was made after discussions with UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman.

“I have been tasked by UMNO president (Ahmad Zahid) to announce this on his behalf.

“UMNO has scrutinised the three candidates collectively after completing discussions with the liaison committee and Mohd Azmawi Fikri has been selected by the DPM (Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid) to represent BN and UMNO in the Nenggiri state by-election,” he told a media conference today.

Ahmad Jazlan also thanked the UMNO Gua Musang Division leadership and Ahmad Zahid for giving their views towards making the decision.

He said Mohd Azmawi Fikri, 38, was chosen because he was also committed to youth and volunteer activities through several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said Mohd Azmawi Fikri is a young candidate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Honours) from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) and has received many awards for his achievements, including winning the Perdana Youth Award in 2022.

“As such, he is seen as the most suitable person to be chosen as the BN candidate for this by-election and UMNO always respects, trusts and places high hopes in youths to be the backups in the party’s struggles,” he said.

Ahmad Jazlan said that he and the entire Kelantan UMNO liaison body leadership will support Mohd Azmawi Fikri so that he can shoulder the huge responsibility thrust upon him.

“Insya-Allah, UMNO will get the support of the voters in the Nenggiri constituency, which will then translate to victory in the by-election,” he said.

He said the Nenggiri by-election campaign would also be assisted by BN component parties and the Unity Government coalition parties as well as UMNO liaison bodies from various states, which have been assigned tasks by the party headquarters through a meeting held yesterday.

“We also realise it won’t be easy but we promise to strive relentlessly to achieve success through a comprehensive method and approach involving all party machinery.

“I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to voters in the Nenggiri constituency, no matter where they are, to state their support and give their votes to BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri in this by-election,” he said.

On June 19, Kelantan Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced that the Nenggiri state assembly seat was vacant after Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had his party membership revoked by Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling for Aug 17, with the nomination of candidates on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.