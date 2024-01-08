MOHE launches higher education dashboard to monitor ministry initiatives

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) launched its higher education dashboard today that will be used to monitor and report the key performance indicators (KPI) of ministry initiatives.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the dashboard, developed by his ministry, would monitor three initiatives including the Higher Education Action Masterplan, the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2015-2025 (Higher Education) and the National Higher Education Policy Review.

“This dashboard is a platform to coordinate input and data of initiative KPI from divisions, departments, agencies and institutions of higher education to measure and analyse reporting as well as take into consideration the need for intervention,” he said after the dashboard’s launch at the monthly ministry gathering here today.

The dashboard will also display achievements of local public institutions of higher education and will be displayed on the ministry’s website to act as a reference and to provide updated information to the public, he added.