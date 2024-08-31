More convenient to take public transport to celebrate National Day

PUTRAJAYA: Public transport is highly sought after by people of all ages to attend the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Among the popular choices for city dwellers is the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which operates 24 hours on Aug 30 and 31 in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

Private university student Nur Elina Natasha Ahmad Rosli, 26, said it was not a problem for her to wake up at 3 am and take the train from the Raja Muda MRT Station to watch the National Day parade with her friends.

Lee Wei Soon, 24, who was with four friends on the MRT on their way to the venue of the National Day celebration, said they were all excited as it was their first time at such an event.

“Usually, I watch the celebration on television, but this year my friends and I decided to go there and witness it ourselves because we heard it’s going to be amazing,“ she said.

She said the free shuttle bus service from Putrajaya Sentral MRT Station to the Dataran Putrajaya was of great help for those taking the train to the venue of the National Day celebration.

The water taxi service was also a top choice for the public to get to the 2024 National Day celebration. This was evident as people were seen waiting since early morning to experience the boat rides across Putrajaya Lake from three departure points: the Putrajaya Lake Club jetty, Ayer@8 jetty, and Marina jetty.

Royal Malaysian Navy member Nurul Izaida Othman, 38, said she took the boat ride with her children to witness the National Day celebration.

“I’m doing like what our forefathers did before, waking up early in the morning to bring the children to witness the independence leaders proclaiming Merdeka. Now that I have children of my own, I want them to share the experience with them,“ she said.

Ammar Mokhtar Mohd Razif, 37, who came with his family from the capital, found the water taxi service very effective.

“I find the water taxi service effective, with the journey taking only five minutes, avoiding the hassle of traffic congestion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sofiyuddin Abdul Rashid, 34, and his family used the shuttle bus service from the Putrajaya International Convention Centre to Dataran Putrajaya. The family left Seremban at 3 am.

He decided to take public transport as it was more convenient.

“I looked for information on public transportation to go to Dataran Putrajaya from social media, especially from the Facebook page of Perbadanan Putrajaya.

“This is the first time our family is witnessing the National Day parade and the children are really excited” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found that the pedestrian walkway along Persiaran Perdana was packed with people of all ages, including those in wheelchairs.

Food and drink vendors, as well as sellers of independence-themed accessories like Merdeka headgear and face stickers, took advantage of the festive-like atmosphere to increase their earnings.