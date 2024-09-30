More Penang-China collaboration to come

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has highlighted the potential for more collaboration with China that are in line with the Penang2030 vision.

At the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the republic held here recently, Chow said Penang’s vision of becoming a family-focused, green and smart state by 2030 goes hand in hand with China’s own progress in sustainable development and technological advancement.

“We look forward to continuing collaboration with China in fields such as renewable energy, smart city initiatives and innovation,” he said.

Chow also commended China as a global economic powerhouse advancing in technologies such as AI, chipmaking and

big data.

He said over the past 10 years (2014-2023), Penang has garnered a total of RM13.2 billion in approved manufacturing investments from China.

He added that Penang houses 53 Chinese companies, 46 of which are in manufacturing, five in global business services, and two in logistics.

In his speech, Chow mentioned Chinese food and beverage chains operating in Penang such as Mixue Ice Cream and Tea, Tea Expert and Haidilao Hotpot.

He also pointed out the increase in Chinese tourists visiting Penang.

“In the first eight months of this year, the state has received a total of 74,891 and 8,391 Chinese visitors via the Penang International Airport and Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal respectively,” he said.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Penang Zhou Youbin expressed optimism for further mutual development between China and Malaysia.

“China and Malaysia are friends whose hearts are connected, and partners for a win-win cooperation. Standing at the new historical starting point, the building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future continues to stride forward,” he said.

As notable milestones, Zhou cited a recent visit to China by His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and China premier Li Qiang’s visit to Malaysia, which culminated in 14 bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as digital economy, green development, urban development and higher education.

“In addition to economic ties, we look forward to enhancing cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges, building on the shared history and vibrant connections between our two peoples.”

Zhou said in the first eight months of 2024, bilateral trade between China and Malaysia surged to US$135.23 billion (RM557.86 billion), an increase of 11% compared with the same period last year.

He added that during the plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, 300 important reform measures were made.

“China abolished all the restrictive measures for the access of foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and will continue to open up service sectors such as telecommunications, education and healthcare.”

He also said the Chinese Consulate General in Penang will continue to work closely with the four northern states in the peninsula to strengthen China-Malaysia ties.

More than 400 people attended the celebration on Sept 24, including leaders from DAP, MCA and Gerakan, and consul generals and honorary consuls from embassies.