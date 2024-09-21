Mosque grounds flooded, 300 still answer call for friday prayers

ALOR SETAR: Although the grounds of the Masjid Tuan Husain in Titi Gajah here was flooded about knee-deep, an unbroken stream of about 300 congregants from the surrounding area still attended Friday prayers today.

For the disabled and elderly, the mosque took the eye-opening initiative of providing tubs measuring 8x6 square feet to make it easier for them to gingerly navigate the flood waters or be ferried across to avoid getting wet or splashed.

The innovative imam of the mosque, Mohd Adib Omar, 63, came up with the novel idea after observing nearby residents using the method to wade through shallow floodwaters to go back and forth to their flooded homes.

“Although the grounds of the mosque were flooded about 0.5 metres (1.6 feet) deep, the main prayer hall was not affected due to its elevated position. Because of that, we decided to continue congregations at the mosque at all times and Friday prayers today,“ he said here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi Rejab, 67, praised the innovative efforts made by the mosque to ease the burden of congregants going to the mosque.

“I think this is a very caring step on the part of the mosque authorities. At least we can perform prayers comfortably without getting wet,“ he said.