Mpox: Patient health and in stable condition - Dr Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: The patient who was confirmed positive for monkeypox or clade II variant mpox is now getting better and is in a stable condition, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the individual, who was confirmed positive for mpox last Sept 16, had shown positive progress.

“The patient, who is currently in isolation, is stable and healthy. We (Ministry of Health) will end the isolation period. We will let you know when (the isolation period is over),“ he told reporters after the Gotong Royong Mega Fight Aedes 2.0, 1 Hour Malaysia Clean Up programme in conjunction with Malaysia Clean Up Day here today.

Last Sept 17, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan was reported to have said that the Ministry of Health detected one positive case of mpox variant clade II on Sept 16. The case was identified from 58 suspected mpox cases referred to the ministry this year.

On new cases of mpox, Dr Dzulkefly said no new cases have been recorded so far and advised the community to continue to practice preventive public health measures.

“So far, there is only one confirmed case...It can be said (mpox) is under control,“ he said.

Commenting on the mpox vaccine, he said the matter had been finalised and the Health Ministry was awaiting the receipt of the MVA-BN vaccine supply.

“We are transparent in this matter, the important thing is that this vaccine is finalised and we are waiting for the delivery,“ he said.

Last Sept 2, Dr Dzulkefly was reported as saying that Malaysia would receive the Tecovirimat (TPOXX) antiviral drug and the MVA-BN vaccine for the mpox virus through the ‘COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund’ soon.

The MVA-BN vaccine is only for high-risk groups including health workers and close contacts of confirmed cases. It is only given based on medical examination and evaluation.