MTD Properties’ booth at Jom Heboh Melaka 2024 a hit

MELAKA: The booth by MTD Properties at the Jom Heboh Carnival 2024, which is promoting its two new housing projects with affordable prices for quality housing units, is a hit among visitors.

The three-day carnival, which opens yesterday, is held at Dataran MITC Ayer Keroh,

MTD Properties Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Nik Fauzan Nik Faizul said the two new projects are at in Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh Melaka, and Taman Sutera in Kajang, Selangor.

“We are offering attractive prices for the houses, starting at RM270,000 for the project in Melaka,“ he told Bernama.

He said MTD Properties has ​​land covering more than 1,800 acres to carry out real estate development in Melaka.

“For the project in Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh, which is Cinerea Heights, the one-storey terrace house project covers 21 acres. It involves the construction of 235 units with 50 per cent sold since the pre-launch of the project early this year.

“For the project at Taman Sutera, Kajang, 90 per cent of the 160 acre-site has been developed with 70 units of MTD Sutera Niaga 8 shophouses and all of them sold,“ he said.

Given the overwhelming response for the project in Taman Sutera, Kajang, he said, MTD Properties will develop the MTD Residensi Sutera Vista - a mixed development project consisting of 74 Rumah Selangorku (RSKU) apartment units and 304 independent unit houses.

Besides Taman Sutera, in Kajang, and Tasik Utama, here, he said, MTD Properties has also developed projects in Tanduk 5, Bangsar, Damansara Height and overseas such as the One Crown Place in London and the Philippines.

“Therefore, the public, especially the Melaka people, should not miss the opportunity to come to our showroom to learn more about the development of MTD Properties,“ he said, adding that attractive prizes, including a car, await lucky visitors at the booth.

In conjunction with the carnival, Nik Fauzan said, MTD Properties launched the ‘Buy a House and Win’ contest for the lucky house buyer. The prize is either a Proton X50 or S70 car.

“At the same time, visitors to our booth also have the opportunity to bring home various lucky draw prizes such as televisions and home appliances,“ he said.

He said that MTD Properties, which has been a real estate leader in Malaysia for 34 years, has implemented various high-quality residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects and is committed to providing a comfortable environment by prioritising efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

“We are expanding our wings in Melaka because we believe that the state is one of the places with high potential for real estate development and also with many tourism activities,” he said