Nanta instructs immediate inspection of cracks on SPE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) concessionaire have been instructed to immediately inspect the cracks on the Jalan Cheras flyover.

Works Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a post on X, said the safety of all quarters, especially road users, must be prioritised.

He said this in response to a post on X that pointed out the increasingly visible cracks on the flyover.

“I take this matter seriously,” said Nanta.

The SPE, fully opened on Nov 3 last year, features a dual-two carriageway and seven elevated interchanges.

The expressway is divided into four main sections, namely Kerinchi – Salak (Section 1), Salak – Pandan (Section 2), Pandan – Setiawangsa (Section 3) and Setiawangsa – Taman Melati (Section 4), spanning a total distance of 20.7 kilometres.

It connects several other highways, including the SPRINT Highway, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), to enhance network efficiency and reduce congestion in Kuala Lumpur.