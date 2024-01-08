Navy cadet looked tired, unwell but physical training carried on, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer admitted in the Sessions Court today that she did not inquire about the health of the late RMN cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam, despite seeing him tired and unwell a few hours before his death.

Lt Nur Suhana Kasim Bakri, 37, the fifth defendant and a Duty Training Officer at the KD Sultan Idris Lumut Naval Base six years ago, admitted to the fact during questioning by lawyer Latheefa Koya.

Latheefa is representing the deceased’s family in a lawsuit filed by the victim’s father, S. Joseph, against 11 parties including RMN officers, the RMN commander, the Malaysian Armed Forces Council, the defence minister, and the Malaysian government as the first to 15th defendants.

Nur Suhana said she also observed that Soosaimanicckam was unable to perform the physical training properly on the morning of May 19, 2018.

“On the day of the incident, approximately 60 trainees were undergoing physical training alongside Soosaimanicckam. The training was conducted by three physical trainers, and only they were authorised to give the trainees instructions,“ she said.

“I also saw the victim (Soosaimanicckam) being separated from the group of trainees. During the physical training that started at 8.30 am and ended at 10 am, all trainees, including the victim, were instructed to jog three laps, followed by light exercises such as push-ups.

“After that, I walked with the trainees for about 600 metres to the gym to measure their Body Mass Index. Then, I directed them to carry out cleaning at the accommodation block,“ said the witness.

Latheefa: Did you ask the victim about his health? Whether he had a fever or was unwell? Nur Suhana: No.

Nur Suhana added that after giving the cleaning instructions she went to the Military Hospital for monitoring.

“The trainees were monitored by six other officers. I was at the hospital until 12.30 pm. When I returned, I was informed by Lt Ariff that Soosaimanicckam needed to be taken to the hospital because he was unwell. I then gave the order to take the victim to the hospital.

“At that time, I saw the victim being carried by other trainees towards a car. Two officers accompanied him in the car, and I followed in my car. He was admitted to the emergency ward and was pronounced dead at 1.45 pm,“ she said.

She added that Soosaimanicckam’s death was reported to the senior officers and his family before his body was sent to the Manjung Hospital, Perak.

In the lawsuit filed on May 19, 2021, the victim’s family is alleging negligence on the part of the defendants for failing to provide emergency treatment when the victim collapsed on the day of the incident and further alleges negligence in monitoring his well-being and health during the training session.

On Monday, the Ipoh High Court ruled Soosaimanicckam’s death a homicide, concluding that the direct cause was the actions of the RMN officers overseeing cadet training, who denied him necessary medical treatment.

The trial before Judge Idah Ismail resumes on Aug 19.