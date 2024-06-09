Need for establishment of networking among media organisations in Southeast Asia - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today expressed the need for the establishment of a more comprehensive network among media organisations in the Southeast Asian region.

Although the effort to create the network has started, he said, it needs to be further intensified to allow the ASEAN countries to become closer.

“I see that among ASEAN countries, we need not only interaction and space to make reports, but also to hear stories from the Southeast Asian region.

“I hope that in the run-up to the ASEAN chairmanship next year, Malaysia can play a role as a host to gather media organisations from the Southeast Asian region to collaborate more closely.

“I also hope that next year we will have a more cohesive network among media organisations in the Southeast Asian region,“ he told reporters after attending Asia News Network’s (ANN) 25th anniversary celebration here today.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai who is also the ANN advisor, ANN director and board member Datin Esther Ng and ANN board chairman and director Mahfuz Anam.

Therefore, he said, media organisations such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) are planning to create a new network regarding ASEAN 2025.

Regarding today’s event, Fahmi hoped that it would give space to media organisations in ANN to publish more news on the progress and developments in Asia so that readers can enjoy news produced by the media in the region and not by foreign media.

“This is important because for us to understand our neighbours in Asia, it is apt for media organisations to connect and send news to each other to be displayed in their respective newspapers or media websites,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to attend the BRICS Summit next month, Fahmi said it was a healthy and positive development for the country.

“The invitation from President Putin to Malaysia is a positive development and we hope it will bear fruit,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar during his speech at the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session in Vladivostok, Russia, thanked Putin for inviting him to attend the BRICS Summit, to be held next month in Kazan, Russia.

BRICS, an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, was established in 2009.

On Jan 1 this year, it admitted four new members, comprising Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.