New-born baby found in basin at motorcycle workshop

IPOH: A newborn baby girl with the umbilical cord still intact was found in a basin near a motorcycle workshop in Pekan Titi Serong, Parit Buntar, yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the police were informed about it at 4.50 pm.

“A man, who claimed to be passing by the area, heard cries of a baby and upon checking, found the baby and then sent her to a nearby welfare centre.

“We will record statements from witnesses and examine the CCTV footage in the area,” he told a press conference at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said the baby girl, weighing 2.1 kilogrammes, had been sent to Parit Buntar Hospital for further treatment.

The case is investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child.