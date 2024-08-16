New SPM requirement for public service can motivate students to finish schooling - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s decision to raise the minimum entry qualification for public service to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or equivalent can motivate students to complete their schooling at least until the SPM level, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“This decision aligns with the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) continuous efforts to ensure that students complete secondary education and to address student dropouts,“ she said in a statement here today.

Commenting on the initiative to expand employment opportunities in the public service to candidates with the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM), Fadhlina described it as proof of the government’s commitment to promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She said this opened up broader pathways for graduates of the ministry’s vocational colleges to explore employment opportunities in the public service sector.

During the 19th Public Service Premier Address (MAPPA) held today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government’s decision on the minimum entry qualification aimed at optimising resources and enhancing the productivity of the public service.

Regarding the government’s efforts to introduce the Administrative Efficiency Commitment framework as a mechanism for measuring the level of government service delivery, she said it could help improve the productivity of all MOE staff.

“The Education Reform Agenda being implemented by the MOE requires unwavering commitment from all education personnel,“ said Fadhlina.

The Administrative Efficiency Commitment framework announced by the Prime Minister allows the public to look at the government’s success in implementing comprehensive administrative reforms, covering aspects of operations, accountability levels, and the efficiency of civil servants.

Expressing her appreciation for the government’s decision to implement salary adjustments for 1.6 million civil servants, she said her ministry’s staff were determined to enhance the quality of services at every level and reform national education as a gesture of gratitude to the government under Anwar’s leadership.

“I would like to express the highest appreciation to the government for agreeing to implement salary adjustments for the Implementation group officers, Management and Professional group officers, as well as Top Management group officers in the public service,“ she said, adding that the decision benefited nearly 500,000 teachers and MOE staff.

The government today announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for Implementation, Management and Professional group, and seven per cent for Top Management group, with the increments to be made in two phases.