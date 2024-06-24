Night club deejay pleads not guilty to obstructing cop on duty

MELAKA: A nightclub deejay pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of obstructing the police from discharging their duty.

Ngo Wei Kian, 26, was alleged to have attempted to evade a police roadblock at Tengkera, here, by accelerating his car despite being ordered to stop.

The offence was committed at about 1.20 am last June 21.

The charge, framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code provides a jail term of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hasni allowed Ngo bail of RM2,500 with one surety and fixed July 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Isshar appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Cassian Anthony represented the accused.