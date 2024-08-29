Nine lorry drivers among 11 held for testing positive for drugs

JITRA: Nine lorry drivers and two attendants were arrested after they tested positive for drugs in the commercial vehicle special operations conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) at the Jitra Toll Plaza, here, between Aug 1 and 28.

Kedah JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said that those arrested, aged between 20 and 50, were locals. The positive drug tests were conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“There is a troubling number of drivers using drugs, particularly methamphetamine, while operating vehicles. This poses a significant risk of accidents.

“The effects of drug use can endanger other road users, especially those in smaller vehicles. The drivers claimed they used drugs to stay alert during long journeys. The AADK arrested them, and the JPJ has suspended their driving licences,” he told reporters after conducting the operation last night.

He added that further action would be taken against those arrested under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

He added that during the operation, a total of 32,526 vehicles were inspected, with 1,388 of them subjected to legal action for various offences.

A total of 3,777 notices were issued for non-compliance with road safety rules and laws, including 19 vehicles impounded for lacking road tax and insurance coverage.

“In addition, 603 summonses were issued to drivers of commercial and public transport vehicles for expired road taxes and other offences.

JPJ takes these violations seriously, particularly those involving tourism and public service vehicles and will enforce strict measures to promote a safer road safety culture for all road users, he said.